Despite Murlikant Petkar’s success in Heidelberg 1972, India did not send participants to the next two editions of the Paralympics, at Toronto in 1976 and at Arnhem in 1980. However, they did send five participants to the 1984 edition: Joginder Singh Bedi, Bhimrao Kesarkar, Digambar Mehendale, Abdul Jabbar Rawthar, and Bhagwan Patil. India at the Paralympic Games Part 1, 1968 Tel Aviv and 1972 Heidelberg: Murlikant Petkar First Indian to Win Gold Medal at Paralympics.

There was no gold medal for India this time, but they won four medals to finish 37th. Two of them came in Men’s Javelin Throw L6. While Derek Nixon of the Great Britain won gold, Kesarkar won silver and Bedi bronze.

Bedi won two other medals in 1984 – silver in Men’s Shot Put L6 and bronze in Men’s Discus Throw L6. He remains the only Indian to win three medals at the Paralympics.

But even this success did not cause enough awareness back home. At Seoul in 1988, India sent only two participants, Mehendale (Lawn Bowls Singles and Discus Throw A1-3A9L3) and Malathi Holla (Women’s 200m A1-3A9L2). There was no medal this time.

Despite sending larger contingents, India did not win medals at Barcelona 1992 (they sent nine Paralympians), Atlanta 1996 (nine), or Sydney 2000 (four).

But some changes had taken place. The 1988 Paralympics were held shortly after the Olympics, in the same city, Seoul. The Paralympians used the same facilities as the Olympians. There has been no change of this.

The International Paralympic Committee had been formed in 1989. They signed an agreement with the International Olympics in 2001. The contract, valid until 2020, has now been extended up to 2032. And the Paralympic Committee of India was founded in 1992. It was registered in 1994, with Rathan Singh as the first President.

