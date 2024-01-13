Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a bit of a prank on Rinku Singh when the latter was sleeping on a flight ahead of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter was seen teasing Rinku who had dozed off on the flight and the latter was taken by surprise. The young Indian cricketer then let out a smile and the two players, who play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, engaged in a friendly moment before the second game of the IND vs AFG T20I series. Gurbaz took to Instagram to share the video which he captioned, "Sorry janiii'. The two players would be seen in action together in IPL 2024. The IND vs AFG 2nd T20I will be played in Indore on January 14. ‘Mahi Bhai Sun Lo Aap’ Shivam Dube Reacts After Suresh Raina Praises His Bowling in IND v AFG 1st T20I 2024 With MS Dhoni Comment (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@rahmanullah.gurbaz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)