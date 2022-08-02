Indian women's hockey team after two consecutive wins in the pool matches at 2022 Commonwealth games (CWG) Birmingham will now be locking horns with the sturdy England in their third Pool A match on August 02, 2022. Indian women's hockey team will be facing the toughest opponent yet England in 2022 CWG who are placed at the top of the Pool A currently. India after their back to back wins are at number two of the Pool A. Both the sides have been terrific so far in the 2022 CWG, however, England who are ranked at number five in the world rankings outweigh India in that matter, who are at number nine. India at CWG 2022 Schedule: Get Indian Women’s Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST for Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

After defeating minnows Ghana by 5-0, Indian women continued their domination in the second pool match against Wales on Saturday and defeated them by 3-1. Gurjit Kaur, who had netted two goals against Ghana previously, starred once again in the second pool match against Wales on Saturday by contributing a goal to the Indian scoresheet. Vandana Katariya who plays as forward scored a brace for her team. Even though Wales looked much more charged over India in the last round, Indian defenders did well to block them from making a goal.

When is India Women vs England Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India Women vs England Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on August 02, 2022 (Tuesday) at 06:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated. Is India Women vs England Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available? Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND W vs ENG W Hockey Match in English and regional languages. Is India Women vs England Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India? SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs ENG W Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms. If we talk about the performance of England women in their previous two pool matches at 2022 CWG, the hosts have been outstanding in both the games without conceding any goal. England won their first match against Ghana by 12-0 and second match against Canada by 0-1 topping the Pool A. Forward Hannah Martin and defender Grace Balsdon have been in tremendous form for England. As India face England on Tuesday, a win for either team will confirm their place for semifinals. Both the teams will look to put their best foot forward and continue their winning streak.

