The XXII Commonwealth Games, also known as the 2022 Birmingham Games will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8. This will be Hockey’s seventh staging at the Commonwealth Games after its debut at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games. It will be held at the outdoor pitches of the University of Birmingham, as India starts the tournament with a match against Ghana on July 29. Hockey at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Indian women’s hockey team has won a gold and a silver medal in their journey through the Commonwealth Games and rank third in the all-time medals list in the event behind Australia and New Zealand with 6 and 4 medals respectively. Being in pool A India will be battling out against England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana to secure the top spot in the group and advance to the knockout rounds.

Indian Women’s Hockey Schedule CWG 2022 Birmingham

Date Match Details Time (IST) 29 July 2022 India vs Ghana 06:30 pm 30 July 2022 India vs wales 11:30 pm 2 August 2022 England vs India 06:30 pm 3 August 2022 India vs wales 01:30 pm

The Indian women’s hockey team will be led by the 32-year-old goalkeeper Savita Punia also known as the “Great Wall of India”. India will be looking forward to moving up in the CWG rankings and adding more to the nation’s total medal tally at the quadrennial event.

