The Indian women's hockey team is back in action! The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will witness the match between India and the Republic of Korea at 11.30 am IST. In this article, we shall be talking to you about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at how the two teams have performed in the tournament so far. Both teams have had a contrasting fortune in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Dominates Thailand by Sealing 13-0 Win in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

So India walks into the game with a thumping 13-0 win against Thailand in their first match. Gurjit Kaur scored five goals during the match and played a lion's share of a role in the team winning the match. Whereas their opponent, Korea walk into the game with a loss against Japan. The team lost the game 0-1 and there were no goals scored by Korea during the game. India is placed on number two with three points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game.

When is India vs Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs Korea clash in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be played at Donghae Stadium, South Korea fon December 8, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Match on TV?

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters for India vs Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Match?

However, the fans who wish to watch the game can surely watch the game online. watch. hockey website will bring to you the free live streaming of the same. Also’s Korea Hockey Association's YouTube channel will bring to you the match online.

