India will face Singapore in the Men's Table Tennis Team Finals today, August 2 at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Indians cruised to the showdown event after thrashing Nigeria 3-0 in the semifinals of the sports category. On the other hand, Singapore, one of the best teams in Table Tennis, beat England 3-2 in the semifinals. India, having won all the matches in the Men's Team Event so far, would look to continue their winning run in the final also. Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai would feature in the final for Indian team. Scroll down below to know the live streaming details of the match.

When is India vs Singapore, CWG 2022 Table Tennis Men's Team Final? Know Date and Time

India vs Singapore table tennis final match at Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Singapore CWG 2022 Table Tennis Men's Team Final on TV?

Sony Sports channels and DD Sports would provide the live telecast of the event in India.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Singapore CWG 2022 Table Tennis Men's Team Final?

SonyLIV and JioTV users will get the online live streaming of India vs Singapore Men's TT final match.

