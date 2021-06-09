The Indian Olympics Association has snapped their existing contract with the Chinese sponsor, keeping in mind the sentiments of the nation. As a result, the athletes will wear unbranded apparel for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Not only the athletes but also the coaches and the support staff will wear unbranded shirts. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is all set to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, in Tokyo. The event was about to happen last year but due to the outspread of the COVID-19, the event was called off. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Makes a Heartfelt Appeal Ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Wants Every Indian to Cheer for Athletes.

An official statement also came in from the Indian Olympics President where he revealed the reason for this decision. In an official statement, the IOA President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta said, "We are aware of the emotions of our fans and we in IOA have decided that we will withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor. Our athletes, coaches, and support staff will wear unbranded apparel.” They also thanked the Sports Ministry of India for helping them to make such a decision and allowing the athletes to train without having any sponsors.

The boycott for Chinese goods happened after the Galwan Valley clash last year. There were reports of the Chinese intrusion in the valley and the encounter claimed the lives of about 40 Indian soldiers. Since then the Indian government had also imposed a ban on Chinese apps including TikTok. Sports Ministry too had advised the IOA to get rid of the Chinese sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

