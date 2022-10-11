The ninth season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League is underway, a total of 12 teams are participating in the tournament along with the sixth season's champions Bengaluru Bulls. They are one of the most successful teams in the PKL, they have finished the league in the top half position on many occasions along with the runner-ups in season two and became champions in season six. Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of PKL Season 9 on TV in India.

The Bengaluru squad will have a few new faces and one of them is Vikash Kandola the most expensive signing of the Bulls and he will also be leading the team in the ninth season of the PKL league. He will be accompanied by the youngster Bharat Naresh and the super tackle specialist More GB. With a new captain, the Bengaluru side will be hoping for a better show in the ninth season, so let’s take a look at the Bull's newly prepared squad. PKL 2022 Points Table Updated and Team Standings.

Bengaluru Bulls Squad PKL 2022

Raiders Defenders All-rounders Vikash Kandola Mahender Singh Sachin Narwal More GB Saurabh Nadal Rahul Kartik Lal Mohar Yadav Mayur Kadam Narendra Hooda Neeraj Narval Sudhakar Krishant Rajesh Narwal Harmanjit Singh Aman Nageshor Tharu Rajnesh Bharat Yash Hooda

The 2022-23 season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be the ninth staging of Bulls in the competition. Previous season after getting knocked out in the semi-finals they will be highly motivated to aim further and will try to win the championship for the second time.

