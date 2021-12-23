Dabang Delhi would be aiming to begin on a high when they face Puneri Paltan in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 clash on Thursday, December 23. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi would aim to recover from the heartbreak of the 2019 season where they lost the final to Bengal Warriors. They performed well back in 2019 and had ended up as the table-toppers as a result. This time too, the franchise would expect to put up a similar performance and potentially go all the way this time. Also, with some smart signings, the likes of which includes Manjeet Chillar, Dabang Delhi look like a real solid outfit, ready to pack a punch. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Puneri Paltan on the other hand had a terrible 2019 season where they finished 10th on the 12-team points table with 48 points from 22 games. But with someone like Rahul Chaudhari in their ranks this time, Puneri Paltan would aim to challenge for the title.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan live online streaming.

