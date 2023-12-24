U Mumba is set to take on Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 24. The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League and the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023–24: ‘Arjuna Award Has Given Me Huge Boost To Perform Better’, Says Kabaddi Star Pawan Sehrawat.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2023 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).