The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is happening across four cities in West Midlands, England; Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton. Ten nations will compete in the men's Kabaddi World Cup 2025, while in the women's World Cup, six teams will be participating. The grand competition began on March 17, 2025, and will end on March 23, 2025. In both the tournaments, India national kabaddi team are the defending champions. Kabaddi World Cup 2025: India Kickstarts Men’s Title Defence With 64–22 Win Over Italy.

The India men's national kabaddi team are clubbed with Italy, Scotland, Wales, and Hong Kong (China) in Group B of the Men’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025. While the India women's national kabaddi team are clubbed with Wales, and Poland in Group D of the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025. Matches will be played in Wolverhampton on March 17, March 18, March 22, and March 23. While on March 19, games will be hosted in Coventry, on March 20 in Birmingham, and in Walsall on March 21.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Kabaddi World Cup 2025 on TV in India?

DD Sports has the broadcasting rights in India for the Kabaddi World Cup 2025. Hence, fans can avail of viewing options on the DD Sports TV channel for both men's and women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 for live telecast. For the live streaming viewing option, read more. IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arijit Singh Among Star Performers Set to Enthrall Fans Ahead of KKR vs RCB Opener, Says Report.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Online in India?

The live streaming viewing options online of the Kabaddi World Cup 2025 will be available on the Olympics channel website. Fans can access the Olympics.com website and DD Sports to catch the Kabaddi World Cup 2025 live streaming online.

