The cash-rich Indian Premier League is set to return for its 18th edition, with a bang on March 22, 2025, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders host arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the campaign opener. The glittery and glamourous IPL isn't definitely having a usual start. Collaged together with the glamourous Indian film industry since its inception in 2008, IPL 2025 is also set to begin with a grand opening ceremony. As per reports, this year, Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are set to perform in the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League Season 18, together with top Indian playback singer Arijit Singh. IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Last year, in IPL 2024, superstar Akshay Kumar had performed in the opening ceremony, alongside the great playback singer Sonu Nigam and music composer A R Rahman. This time the tournament has sought to go for younger stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, together with the sensational Arijit Singh to perform at the historic Eden Gardens before the match. Actor Varun Dhawan was last seen starring in his recent movie Baby John, a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri. The actor was also seen making a cameo appearance in Shraddha Kapoor's big hit Stree 2.

Singer Arijit Singh, who is one of the biggest singers in the Hindin film industry, lives in Murshidabad. a district in West Bengal. He recently made headlines, inviting popular British singer Ed Sheeran to his hometown. Singh, known for delivering timeless hits, can be technically assumed to be performing at home, growing, and living in the same state. IPL Winners List: A Look at Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

While the opening ceremony will make us witness dazzling film stars, the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 campaign opener is no shortage of entertainment as well. The game is set to feature legend Virat Kohli, and stars of the format like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

