Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the latest round of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 clash. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 02, 2021 (Sunday) at 08:30 PM as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Puneri Paltan have had a difficult start to the season as after four games they find themselves as the bottom team in the league with one win. Pune will be aiming to record a win and kick-start the new campaign. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls are second in the table and could take over the top spot today with a win.

Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

