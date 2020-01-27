Kobe Bryant Death in Helicopter Crash Was Predicted 8 Years Ago! Fan’s 2012 Tweet Foreseeing the Basketball Player’s Untimely Death Goes Viral

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world is mourning the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, who passed away on January 26, 2020 night in a helicopter crash near California. Not only the five-time NBA champion but also his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with seven other passengers tragically lost their lives in an unfortunate helicopter crash near Calabasas, Southern California. As soon as the news of Kobe Bryant's death hit the headlines, his fans and supporters began expressing their shock and grief. Among all the tweets, netizens came across a 2012 tweet that freakishly predicted Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. The eight-year-old tweet foreseeing the former NBA player’s untimely death is now going viral on social media. Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, John Legend and Others Mourn the Death of NBA Legend.

According to media reports, Kobe was travelling with four other people in his private helicopter when it went down, and a fire broke out. Nobody on board survived. One rather peculiar thing came up on Twitter, shortly after the news of his tragic death broke out. A fan of Kobe Bryant, who goes by the username @dotNoso, tweeted something in 2012 that is currently puzzling everyone. His tweet, which was made seven years ago on November 14, 2012, reads that Bryant would end up dying in a helicopter crash.

Here's the Tweet:

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

Social media users were perplexed after the tweet went viral. This is extremely bizarre, and the chances of this being a pure coincidence have mind-blown Bryant’s fans. After the former NBA player’s death was made to the headlines, the Twitter user made of series of posts, expressing his shock and grief. He obviously regretted posting such seven years ago.

He is Devastated!

C’MON MAN. THIS CANT BE IT. — .Noso (@dotNoso) January 26, 2020

Twitterati is Shocked!

damn I guess the power of words and manifestation shouldn’t be played with. words have no expiration dates. — im (@ceesantanaa) January 26, 2020

Here's Another Tweet!

YOU PREDICTED IT BRO — luna (@deviantbil) January 26, 2020

When the weight of his prediction coming true, we can only imagine how devastating he must be at the moment. Bryant’s death is tragic. In his vastly NBA career that spanned over 20 years, he has achieved a lot of successes and has been an absolute legend of the game. He was only 41 at the time of his death.