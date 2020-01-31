LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2019–20 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: Free Telecast of Basketball Match in India Along With Time in IST

LA Lakers and Portland Trailblazers (Photo Credits: Twitter/ LA Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers)

LA Lakers will take on Portland Trailblazers in an NBA 2019-20 season clash on February 1, 2020, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. The Trail Blazers have a chance to win their third game in the row but they need to beat the top team in the west to that. This will be the first time the Laker’s take the court for the first time since Kobe Bryant’s death. Meanwhile, Fans searching for the live streaming of LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA 2019-20 match can scroll down below. Kobe Bryant Death: LA Lakers Release First Statement Post NBA Legend's Demise, Postpone Lakers vs Clippers Match.

It is going to be an emotional night as the Staples Centre as this will be the first match of the Los Angeles team since the untimely passing of their legend Kobe Bryant as the previous game against local rivals LA Clippers was postponed. Lakers have lost three of their last six games and this could provide a ray of hope for the visiting side. Though Lakers will be playing with a heavy heart and will ha a lot of obvious distractions to deal with, they will bank on their form against the Trail Blazers. In the past two meetings, Lakers have won the game with relative ease. Antoine Griezmann Wore LA Lakers Jersey To Honour Late Kobe Bryant Ahead of Barcelona vs Leganes Clash (Watch Video).

When is LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2019-20 Basketball Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The match between Lakers vs Trail Blazers will take place on February 1, 2020, at the Staples Center, Los Angeles. The game is scheduled to start at 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Live Telecast of LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2019-20 Basketball Match?

Sony Pictures are the official broadcasters of NBA in India as they have received the rights. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD to catch the live-action of the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2019-20 Basketball Match?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of NBA in India, so LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website. Fans can also register for the NBA League Pass to stream every NBA games this season.

Lakers have been very efficient this season, they are tied with the Bucks as the most efficient side in the league with a shooting percentage of 48.4 from the field. Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have are 20th in the league with a 45.4 shooting percentage. Players from both the teams will be playing in their best capacity during this game in the honour of Kobe Bryant.