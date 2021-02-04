Sports events around the world continue as we enter another day. Here we track all sports live breaking news, major updates, transfer news and rumours, match updates and live scores, players retirements and reports of injuries on all major sports across the world. If you are looking for a daily dose of sports news updates then you’re in the right place. Here you will find all the important updates and news related to sports which will keep you updated and informed. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane React on Farmers Protests, Urge Country To ‘Stay United’ (See Posts).

In events from Wednesday, Bangladesh halted a collapse and ended day one of the first Test against West Indies on a high after opting to bat first. The hosts were on 242/5 with Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das at the crease and both looking well settled. Manchester United thrashed 9-man Southampton 9-0 at home and rewrote many records in the Premier League while Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Cricketers Sweat Out in Nets As Players Get ‘Match Ready’ Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test.

