The Indian cricket team resumed full training from February 3 (Wednesday) after completing their mandatory six-day quarantine period ahead of the India vs England 1st Test match in Chennai from Friday. Team India completed their quarantine on Monday and had started their training from February 2. But on the first day, the team went through the paces and played footvolley with the trainers saying in a video shared by BCCI that they didn’t want to start the rigorous practice sessions right from the first day. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane React on Farmers Protests, Urge Country To ‘Stay United’ (See Posts).

On Wednesday, though the team returned to its usual sessions with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill spending time with the bat while Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were also involved in practising slip catching. In a video shared by the official Instagram page of the Indian cricket team, Kohli and likes could be seen giving final touches to their preparations ahead of the first Test. IND vs ENG Test Series 2021: India Can Complete 100 Test Wins in 21st Century When They Face England in Four-Match Series.

The video begins with the police escorting the Indian cricket team from the hotel to the stadium. The training session begins with the players taking few laps across the stadium before head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Kohli addresses the squad. The players then resume their respective training sessions. The likes of Kohli, Gill, Rahane and Rohit spend considerable time batting while Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were also seen in the video bowling at the nets.

Indian Cricketers Resume Training Before England Test

Post their batting and bowling sessions, the cricketers went to practise training drills. Kohli, Rahane, Rohit and Pujara were seen practising slip catching with fielding coach R Sridhar assisting them. Rohit took a diving catch at second slip while Kohli grabbed one-handed stunner towards the end of the video. India and England will clash in a four-match Test series which begins with the first game in Chennai from February 5.

