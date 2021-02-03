India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the latest sports personalities to react on the farmers protests joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in tweeting his opinion on protests against the farm laws. Kohli and Rohit were also joined by deputy Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, who also posted and called for the nation to stand together. The reaction from the cricketers came after the Ministry of External Affairs reacted sharply to comments on Farmers protests by pop star Rihanna, climate activist Great Thunberg and other global celebrities. Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir Lead Sports Fraternity’s Reaction on Farmers Protest After Comments From Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Others.

Kohli in his tweet asked the country to be united and find an amicable solution to end the disagreements. “Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together,” wrote the Indian skipper. Take a look at his tweet.

Virat Kohli Urges Nation to Stay United

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

Rohit said standing together always makes the country stronger and that finding a solution is the need of the hour. "India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER," said the limited-overs India vice-captain.

Rohit Sharma Says Finding a Solution is the Need of the Hour

India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2021

Rahane, who captained India to a historic Test series win in Australia, also spoke along the similar lines and said there are no issues that cannot be resolved if the nation unites. “There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues,” said Rahane. Take a look at how Rahane reacted.

Ajinkya Rahane Calls for Everyone to Remain United

There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021

Earlier, several from the sports fraternity led by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also shared their opinions on the farmers protests and urged the country to be United and move forward together as one. “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” Tendulkar had said.

