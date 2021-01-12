India and Australia played out a thriller at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the 3rd Test after several twists and turns ended in a draw. Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin build a crucial partnership as India avoided defeat. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. On Rahul Dravid's Birthday As a Fitting Tribute Team India Shows Grit and Determination to Secure a Famous Draw.

Premier League teams resume action after rest during the weekend. Sheffield United take on Newcastle United in the first game on the day which is followed by a clash between Manchester United and Burnley. The Red Devils have a chance to go top of the table with a positive result.

India’s domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continues with matchday 3. Several teams across the groups face on the third day of the competition. The Twenty 20 tournament will start at 12:00 pm IST with games also scheduled to be played at 07:00 pm.

Cricket action further continues with BBL 2020-21 as Perth Scorchers take on Hobart Hurricanes with both teams hoping to close the gap on leaders Sydney Sixers. The action in Indian Super League continues as NorthEast United take on out of form Bengaluru FC.