Lewis Hamilton’s Contract Extension with Mercedes in Lurch Due to Coronavirus Scare

Lewis Hamilton. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes is supposed to end by this summer. But with the menace of coronavirus, the British racing drivers is still looking for his team to agree with his teams. But things are getting delayed due to the coronavirus scare and even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted that even his contracts are pending due to the outspread of the deadly disease. Their contract run-up to December 31, 2020, however, everything is put on hold due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Canadian Grand Prix 2020 Postponed for Indefinite Period Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

The Mercedes boss said that he has read the stories surrounding their contracts and the people have just escalated the issue and they are still in discussions about what do they (Hamilton and Wolff) want to do together. “We are discussing but all of this has been pushed into the background by the coronavirus. We all have bigger problems to solve now - human problems in our companies,” he told the Sun. However, on a concluding note, Wolff said that he still remains the boss at Mercedes Motorsport and F1 boss.

Talking about F1, the Canadian Grand Prix 2020 has been brought to a halt due to the menace of the coronavirus. The races were supposed to happen from June 12-14 but have been postponed for an indefinite period of time. New dates of the races will be declared soon. The organisers in a press release stated that they were quite sad with the decision but keeping in mind the public and player safety, they had to take this tough decision.