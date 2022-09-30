Born on September 30, 1997, Max Emilian Verstappen is a Dutch Formula One racing driver, the son of former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen. He competes in the Grand Prix with the Red Bull Racing team since 2016. On May 5th of the same year in the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen replaced Daniil Kvyat and went to win his first Grand Prix and becoming the youngest ever to do so. Formula 1: Max Verstappen Wins Dutch Grand Prix 2022; George Russel, Charles Leclerc Finish on Podium

The 24-year-old Dutchman is the 2021 world champion and is also dominating the Grand Prix as the F1 calendar moves ahead. In the 2022 standings, Verstappen currently stands at the top of the leader board being 116 points clear from the second place Charles Leclerc. With such a huge gap between the top two, there will be no doubt in anyone's mind in Max winning his second consecutive world championship.

The Dutchman will be celebrating his 25th birthday on September 30, let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him:

Max Verstappen has a total of 73 podium finishes, including 31 wins.

In 2016 at the Spanish Grand Prix he set three Formula One records when he became the youngest driver to lead a lap, score a podium finish, and win a race.

He also holds the record for most podium finishes in a season (18).

Verstappen scored the first hat-trick of his career at the 2021 French Grand Prix and his first grand slam at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix.

Before joining Red Bull in 2016, Verstappen raced for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Verstappen has been awarded Dutch Sportsman of the year in 2016 and 2021.

In 2022, Verstappen was named the winner of the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year.

On May 23, 2021, after winning the Monaco GP, Verstappen became the first Dutch F1 driver to lead the World Championship.

He is the 2021 Formula One world champion.

Verstappen has achieved so much at such a young age, this might be turning into yet another domination to be seen by Formula One which will be remembered forever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).