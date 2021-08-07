Neeraj Chopra scripted history for India in track and field athletics as he clinched Gold Medal in the Men's Javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 on Saturday, August 07, Indians from all across were glued to their television sets or mobile screens-cheering for the 23-year old as he came up with the best performance of his career. Neeraj has achieved something that no one else from the country has, even an Asian has never achieved. Chopra has been the talk of the town and has been seen as one of India's rising stars in track and field athletics. And truly so. It all began when he took up Javelin Throw to shed body fat and today, he finds himself as India first gold medalist in men's Javelin Throw. Neeraj also becomes India's lone gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra was highly tipped to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and he did do justice to all of those expectations, by storming his way to the finals with a first attempt throw of 85.64m, topping a group that comprised of 2017 World Champion and gold medal favorite Johannes Vetter. As he gets ready to compete in the men's javelin throw final event, let us look at few records that he can potentially break if he wins, or even secures a podium finish.

1) Neeraj Chopra becomes the first Indian athlete to win a medal in track and field athletics in the Olympics. The only other athlete to have won India podium finishes in track and field athletics in the Olympics was Norman Pritchard, who won two silver medals in the 1900 Paris Games. Neeraj Chopra ends India's 100-year wait for an Olympic medal in athletics.

2) Not just India, but Neeraj Chopra becomes the first Asian to win an Olympic gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Olympics.

He has been a man of many firsts. Winning the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, and also the junior athletics World Championships in 2016. And now he becomes the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in track and field athletics!

Neeraj Chopra has fulfilled what great athletes like Milkha Singh and PT Usha missed out on achieving at the Olympic Games. It has been a sensational performance by the Indian athlete throughout the games.

