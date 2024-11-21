Serampore, Hooghly District, West Bengal: For the first time, Serampore will witness a historic moment as it will host the International Boxing Championship featuring an intense clash between India and Nigeria. The highly anticipated event will take place under the banner of the Indian Boxing Council. India has seen some solid success in boxing in the recent past as the likes of Vijender Singh, Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain have won Olympic medals and inspired the upcoming generation of athletes. The likes of Nishant Dev and Nikhat Zareen have also promised a lot for the future. Inspired by the success, even the small towns of the nation are seeing a lot of International fights as pugilists are trying to fight their way up the ladder to the big arena. Such a match will be witnessed at Serampore town of Hooghly district, West Bengal. Who Is Neeraj Goyat? As Indian Boxer Defeats Whindersson Nunes in Super-Middleweight Bout, Know More About Haryana Athlete Who Shined in Netflix Main Event.

Representing India will be Surjit Singh, a celebrated boxer making his comeback after a hiatus of five years. Surjit, who was unable to compete during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now ready to return to the ring with unmatched determination and spirit. From Nigeria, the formidable Victor will step into the ring, bringing his renowned skills and strength to this international showdown.

K1 India Championship 2019 Winner Indian Boxer Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh (Photo Credits: boxer_surjitsingh/Instagram)

This championship is not just a boxing match but a celebration of resilience, sportsmanship, and international camaraderie. The event is expected to draw sports enthusiasts and supporters from across the region, marking Serampore as a significant location on the global boxing map. The fight between Surjit and Victor promises to be a landmark event for the world of Indian boxing and the community of Serampore. Neeraj Goyat Defeats Whindersson Nunes by Unanimous Decision Ahead of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Bout.

Event Details:

Event: International Boxing Championship: India vs. Nigeria

Location: Serampore, Hooghly District, West Bengal

Under the Authority: Indian Boxing Council

Indian Boxer: Surjit Singh

Nigerian Boxer: Victor

