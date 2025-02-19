Pakistan National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: It is the return of ICC tournaments in Pakistan after a long haul as hosts take on New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both Pakistan and New Zealand are part of group A with India and Bangladesh being the two other teams. Meanwhile for NZ vs PAK free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

Just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan and New Zealand met twice in the tri-series including the final. The Black Caps emerged victorious on both the occasions and start as favourites once again. Pakistan will be keen to begin on a winning note in front of the home crowd before they face arch-rivals India in Dubai. These two sides have met each other 118 times in the ODIs. Pakistan leads the head-to-head record with 61 wins while New Zealand have won 53.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 1 takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi. The live action in NZ vs PAK cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Karachi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs New Zealand Match at National Bank Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the NZ vs PAK CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1. For Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel. For the Pakistan vs New Zealand viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So PAK vs NZ free live streaming will be available on JioHotstar platform for fans in India.

