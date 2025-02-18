The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin on Wednesday, February 19. The first match of the eight-nation tournament will be played between the hosts Pakistan national cricket team, and the New Zealand national cricket team at the newly renovated National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan and New Zealand are placed in Group A alongside Team India and Bangladesh. Before facing each other New Zealand and Pakistan took on each other in the Tri-Nation Series 2025. Pakistan lost both the outings against New Zealand, including the grand finale. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Karachi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs New Zealand Match at National Bank Stadium.

The New Zealand cricket team suffered two injury blows ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Speedsters Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears have been ruled out of the upcoming edition due to respective injuries. Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy have been roped into the Black Caps squad. Veteran all-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the side. The Black Caps 15-member squad comprises a mixture of young and senior players. Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and William ORourke have provided a well-balanced squad for the upcoming mega event.

Hosts Pakistan, on the other hand, will start as favourites to win the opening clash against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Talking about their squad, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead the Green Shirts. This will be the first ICC tournament for Rizwan as a white-ball captain for his nation. The Pakistan squad features Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Salman Agha.

PAK vs NZ Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in the 117 One-Day Internationals till now. Out of these, the Green Shirts have secured 61 victories. The Black Caps have won 53 games till now. Three ODIs ended in a no result, while one was a tie.

PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Glenn Phillips Mohammad Rizwan Mitchell Santner Salman Agha Kane Williamson Matt Henry

PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

New Zealand ace batter Kane Williamson has a good record over Pakistan's trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are yet to dismiss Kane Williamson in the ODIs. However, Shaheen Afridi has removed Williamson once in the 50-over format. The battle between them could turn the momentum in the side's favour.

The second battle will be between the captains of both teams, Mohammad Rizwan and Mitchell Santner. The New Zealand skipper Santner has a superb record over Pakistan captain in ODIs. Santner has dismissed Rizwan two times, whereas the batter has scored 35 runs off 66 deliveries he has faced till now. With Rizwan a key batter for Pakistan in the middle order, a wicket of him could prove a turning point during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match.

PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The much-awaited clash will be played on February 19 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Will Rachin Ravindra Play in Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match? Here's The Possibility of Star New Zealand Cricketer Featuring in Campaign Opener After Being Struck On-Head With Shot Recently.

PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand match on the Star Sports and Sports18 channels in several regional languages.

The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Group A match will be on the JioHotstar app and website.

PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand National Cricket Team Likely XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).