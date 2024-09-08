The Paris Paralympics 2024 is all set to come an end after eleven days of enthralling action and para-athletes pushing themselves to the edge of their physical limits. India's campaign at the Paris Paralympics 2024 has already ended and it has been a very successful campaign for them. India has won 29 medals in the competition, bettering their previous tally of 19 from Tokyo. India has also won seven gold medals this time, beating the Tokyo tally of 5. India topped it up with nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals comfortably achieving their target of winning 25 medals. Their final position is yet to be confirmed but it has to be admitted that in the Paris Paralympics 2024, Indian Para-athletes have set a new bar for themselves with unprecedented success in the track and field events as well. India at Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally Winners List Updated: Navdeep Singh's Silver Medal Upgraded to Gold Medal in Men's Javelin Throw F41 Event; India Move to 16th Spot.

India's Campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 Comes to End With Record 29 Medals

That's the Wrap of India's Campaign at Paris 🇮🇳 India had the Best Ever Medal Tally at Paralympics in history with 2️⃣9️⃣ Medals 7 Gold 🥇9 Silver 🥈 13 Bronze 🥉 Each Paralympian gave their best here 💯 pic.twitter.com/a1j0etHSyk — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 8, 2024

