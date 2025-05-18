Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Rajasthan Royals are ninth in the Indian Premier League 2025 points table and face the Punjab Kings this evening at home. The hosts were knocked out of the playoffs race long back and they will be keen to battle it out for their pride. A staggering 9 loss out of their 12 matches rings alarms bells for Rahul Dravid and his support staff and it will be interesting to see the changes made by the owners next campaign. Opponents Punjab Kings on the other hand are third with 15 points and a win this evening along with favourable results sees them secure a top four finish. Expect a quality battle between these sides today. Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 18

Sanju Samson, whose IPL season has been hit by spate of injuries, will be part of the playing eleven for Rajasthan. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will have a lot riding on his shoulders with the youngster having a lot of potential. Riyan Parag has been poor with the bat and he is one player in dire need of runs. In terms of bowling, expect Akash Madhwal and Tushar Deshpande to be amongst the wickets.

Kyle Jamieson and Mitch Owen have joined the Punjab team as replacements for Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis and the duo will feature in this game. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has led the side with example and his contribution will come in handy in the middle stages of the innings. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh in the power plays hold the edge for the visitors.

When is RR vs PBKS IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will meet Punjab Kings in match 59 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 59.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RR vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RR vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Punjab look the better of the two teams and should secure an easy win here.

