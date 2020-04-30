Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal & Others Post Heartfelt Tributes to 'Chintu Ji' (Read Tweets)

Virender Sehwag, Rishi Kapoor and Saina Nehwal (Photo Credits: Getty)

Just when all of us were still mourning the demise of Irrfan Khan, April 30th brought in yet another sad news to add on to our misery. We have yet another star who has left the world and made us poorer. It is the sad demise of Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu ji who passed away this morning at 8.45 am IST. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to hospital last night and a while ago, his brother Randhir confirmed the news of his demise. Just when the news broke out, sporting icons including Anil Kumble, Saina Nehwal, Virender Sehwag, Sania Mirza, Mohammad Kaif and others posted heartfelt tributes to the late actor. Rishi Kapoor No More: Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourns the Sudden Demise of His Aurangzeb Co-Star.

Rishi Kapoor had been unwell for a while and was suffering from Leukemia. Last year in September he returned to India after his yearlong treatment in the US. His wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir were constantly by his side in the hospital when he passed away. Needless to say that Rishi Kapoor has left a void which can never be filled. Check out the tweet by our sporting icons.

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

Anil Kumble

#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 30, 2020

Mohammed Kaif

pic.twitter.com/fByjBF3xJd

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2020

Sania Mirza

one bad news after the other .. Huge losses .. the country is mourning for these legends .. #ripirrfankhan #riprishikapoor

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 30, 2020

Saina Nehwal

Rishi Kapoor’s family issued a statement which confirmed the news of his demise and they urged the fans to remember him with a smile and not tears. Many other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Mahesh Babu, Manisha Koirala and others posted tweets paying tribute to the deceased actor.