Rishi Kapoor No More: Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourns the Sudden Demise of His Aurangzeb Co-Star

Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday took to social media to express grief on the demise of 'legend' Rishi Kapoor.The south Indian actor, director, and producer took to Twitter and wrote: "This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace [?]#RishiKapoor sir."The 37-year-old star who had shared screen space with the veteran actor in 2013 drama-thriller 'Aurangzeb,' also recalled his conversations with the late star. Rishi Kapoor Death: ‘Neetu is My Rock’, ‘Ranbir and Ridhima Have Shouldered My Problems’ – Read the Actor’s Old Interviews on Family and Career.

"Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can't call me by name as I shared it with his grandfather."He wrapped up the post by saying: "Farewell legend. We will miss you!"Rishi Kapoor passed away at 8:45 am IST at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said in a statement. He was admitted to the facility on Wednesday. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Bollywood Actor’s Death, Says ‘He Was a Powerhouse of Talent’

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tribute to Rishi Kapoor

This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/VSZHRqNks9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2020

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.In September 2019, Rishi and his wife Neetu returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. (ANI)