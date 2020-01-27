Royal Rumble 2020 Winner Drew McIntyre Hailed by Twitterati for Eliminating Brock Lesnar, 'Scottish Psychopath' Makes it to WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 pay per view event can indeed be termed as one of the best pay per view of the company since the past few months. The pay per view event which took place on January 26, 2020, lived up to the expectation of fans and the creative team indeed did a good job by providing something different to its fans. Surprisingly, out of everyone's imagination, Drew McIntyre won the 30-man Royal Rumble match which has really made WWE Universe happy. Meanwhile, Twitter lauds Scottish Psychopath for eliminating Brock Lesnar and winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. WWE Royal Rumble Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Wins 30-Man Traditional Rumble Match, Edge Makes Surprise Return.

Drew McIntyre indeed turned the table upside down after eliminating Brock Lesnar over the rope with a claymore kick. The Scottish wrestler entered at number 16 in the Royal Rumble match, prior to that Beast Incarnate was clearly seen dominating other superstars. Lesnar created the record of total 13 elimination in the match after entering at number one position.

If you thought that was all from the Royal Rumble event, then you are wrong, as Edge entered the Royal Rumble match at number 21 and made the crowd jumped off their seat. We saw him giving numerous spears and eliminate AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Luke Gallows, however, unfortunately, he got eliminated by Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns was the last man to get eliminated from the match by McIntyre which indeed created history for the Scottish Psychopath as he now gets the opportunity for World Championship match after 10 years.

Drew McIntyre's Countrymen Reacting To His Victory

A pub in Glasgow, Scotland reacting to Drew McIntyre winning the #RoyalRumble Amazing! pic.twitter.com/naXd0t08FA — GiveMeSport - WWE (@GMS_WWE) January 27, 2020

Vince McMahon Happy to See McIntyre Eliminating Lesnar

When your pissed Brock Lesnar eliminated Keith Lee, but Drew McIntyre ends up taking out Brock Lesnar: #WWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/33LnWPDAPJ — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) January 27, 2020

Drew McIntyre Eliminating Lesnar

Drew McIntyre Earn Respect

Drew McIntyre deserves it. He got fired and clawed his way back. Now he's a #RoyalRumble winner He has earned it! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) January 27, 2020

Drew McIntyre Returns to Scotland After Eliminating Lesnar

Drew McIntyre coming back Scotland after he eliminated Brock Lesnar #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/HJRkgI82ui — tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) January 27, 2020

Paul Heyman's Reaction After Drew McIntyre Elimination

Paul Heyman when Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar from the #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jWJFlQLHeY — RIPKOBE8/24 (@RIPKobeBean24) January 27, 2020

Drew McIntyre won the match in the 35th minute after eliminating Brock Lesnar, Ricochet, The Miz, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. He will now become the main headline for WrestleMania 36, as he has the option to fight against Bray Wyatt or Brock Lesnar for the world championship. From women's division, Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble match.