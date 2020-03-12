Sania Mirza Shares Heartwarming Picture With Son Izhaan After Securing Fed Cup World Play-Offs Qualification

Sania Mirza with Son Izhaan (Photo Credits: Twitter/Sania Mirza)

Sania Mirza recently shared a heartwarming picture with her son Izhaan on social Media after a historic day on the court. Team India defeated Indonesia to make it into the World Group Play-Offs of the Fed Cup. The Indian team secured their place after Ankita Raina defeated Aldila Sutjadi in an important singles match. India’s previous best performance in the competition came in 2006 when they finished as runners-up in Asia/Oceania Group I and now are just two wins away from competing in the 20121 Fed Cup. Sania Mirza Resorts to Humour After Injury Leads to Exit From Australian Open 2020, See Instagram Post.

‘My life in a picture, I wouldn’t hav it any other way’ Sania Mirza captioned the picture she shared on twitter with her son. ‘'This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be' she added further.

See Post

My life in a picture ❤️I wouldn’t hav it any other way 🙌🏽 Allhamdulillah This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be 🤗 🎾 👶🏽#izzy pic.twitter.com/UMIpkPgIn8 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2020

The Fed Cup were scheduled to take place between April 14 and 19 at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest but due to the overgrowing Coronavirus scare International Tennis Federation (ITF) the tournament has been postponed. The Play-Offs which were supposed to take place on April 17 and April 18 in eight different locations have also been put on hold.

Speaking of Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis sensation made her comeback to competitive action during the Hobart International earlier in the year. She returned from an absence of over two years and won the title in the women’s doubles category with partner Nadia Kichenok.