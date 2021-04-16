As the cricket league fever commences, let’s not forget that we are still amid a pandemic, with stretched polling schedules adding a lot of troubles and fret in our daily lives. The second wave has already hit the city, at a time when the election issues are distressing our minds. The past few weeks were quite unpleasant due to a sudden leap in the COVID-19 cases along with the quintessential unrest caused by the state legislative assembly polls. Such pandemonium has put enough strain on the restaurant and hotel business.

Still, this year, the restaurants of the City of Joy are hopeful that this cricket league will positively impact their businesses. Let’s take a quick look at the retail strategies and their planning during this demanding period as the eateries keep their word of maintaining all the safety protocols and hygiene.

Siddhartha Gupta, the founder of Traffic Gastro Pub, says, “This pandemic has resulted in quite a loss for us. Especially, the last two weeks have been pretty sluggish in terms of footfall as there has been a spike in the number of covid positive cases. So we are looking forward to this cricket league to draw some crowd. With that in mind, Traffic Gastropub is introducing quite a number of interesting dishes and cocktails like Punjabi Kings, Chicken Challengers, Kolkata Fried Riders, LIIT, etc., to attract the people of our city.”

Unplugged Courtyard is the newest restaurant in the city’s list of swanky places. It has also designed a similar kind of proposition for the people of Kolkata. It has come up with a fascinating idea of naming the dishes after each city, which is taking part in this cricket league. Mumbai vada pao, Dilliwalon ka chicken tikka, etc, are some of the popular names. Mr. Amit Kr. Modi and Mrs. Priti Modi, the owners of Unplugged Courtyard, Kolkata, has reportedly said, “We are expecting a good amount of crowd during the T20 season, we have also doubled up our safety measures and sanitization process” Unplugged Courtyard will do a live screening of all the matches, with the open-air section boasting a large screen, truly one of its kind.

“From premium beer buckets to a list of fancy cocktails, Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata, has it all. This T20 season, people will enjoy when they hop in here for spending a cheerful evening, watching their favorite team hit a six out of the ground,” says Mrs. Vanita Bajoria, director of Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata. Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata, contains a massive screen inside. According to Vanita, Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata has recovered 75% of its sales through regular acts.

According to the owner of this place, Swastik Nag, every sip from the newly added cocktails will give a “Hindustan ka swad!” He also said, “The T20 menu is not only alluring but also a captivating one. I hope we can provide a good time to everybody who hops in here, keeping in mind the hygiene and the safety protocols.”

Last but not least, we have Lord of the Drinks on our plate. Mr. Amit Bajoria, in his latest interview, said, “Being located in a plush shopping complex of South Kolkata, it was quite traumatic after the lockdown phase as every individual was frantic about the new normal. Again, with this second wave of the pandemic, the sales have been down for the last two weeks. We hope to gain back some momentum with this cricket league."