TB vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team for Taiwan Beer vs Bank of Taiwan Match in 2019-20 Taiwan Super Basketball League

Basketball Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Taiwan Beer (TB) will take on Bank of Taiwan (BT) in a Super Basketball League 2019-20 match. TB vs BT match will be played on March 27, 2020 (Friday) at 04:30 pm. Despite several major sporting leagues being suspended or postponed until further notice due to coronavirus outbreak, the Taiwanese basketball league continues to be played despite taking a hiatus for a short amount of time. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create a Dream11 Fantasy Team for Taiwan Beer vs Bank of Taiwan clash can scroll down below for more details.

Both teams are having a much contrasting campaign as Taiwan Beer are first in the points table while Bank of Taiwan are fourth in the five-team league. Taiwan Beer are on a great run of form as they have won their last seven games in the league while Bank of Taiwan has just one win in their last five encounters losing their previous three clashes. All signs point to yet another easy Taiwan Beer win but you never know.

Taiwan Beer vs Bank of Taiwan, Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Point-Guard – Y Chang (TB) should be the point-guard in your team.

Taiwan Beer vs Bank of Taiwan, Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shooting-Guard – K Barkley (TB) and M Jones (BT) must be the two shooting guards’ in your team.

Taiwan Beer vs Bank of Taiwan, Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Small-Forward – Y Chen (BT), H Tsung-Han (TB) and W Tai-Jie (BT) should be selected as the small-forward’s for your team.

Taiwan Beer vs Bank of Taiwan, Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Power-Forward – L Renhong (BT) must be picked as the only power-forward.

Taiwan Beer vs Bank of Taiwan, Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Centre – The remaining slot in your team should be filled by S Fan (TB).

Taiwan Beer vs Bank of Taiwan, Super Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Y Chang (TB), K Barkley (TB), M Jones (BT), Y Chen (BT), H Tsung-Han (TB), W Tai-Jie (BT), L Renhong (BT) and S Fan (TB).

K Barkley (TB) must be picked as the captain for your team while M Jones (BT) can be selected as your vice-captain.