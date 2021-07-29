Team India will resume their bid for another Olympic medal on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Till now, Mirabai Chanu is the solitary medal winner from the country, winning silver in weightlifting. However, India can add to their medal tally as Archer Deepika Kumari, Shooter Manu Bhaker and Boxer Lovlina Borgohain can confirm themselves of a podium finish with Shuttler PV Sindhu likely to move a step closer to a medal. So we take a look at India’s schedule for Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Railways Announces Rs 3 Crore Cash Reward for Its Athletes Winning Gold at the Event.
Day 7 beings huge optimism for India supporters as the country can add to its medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics with many athletes hoping for a podium finish. Archer Deepika Kumari and Shooter Manu Bhaker are just one win away from securing a medal. Indian athletic contingent will also begin their Olympics journey as Avinash Sable and the Mixed Relay team competes. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 Highlights.
Team India Schedule On Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Athletes
|July 30, 2021
|06:00 AM
|Archery
|Women’s 1/8 Elimination
|Deepika Kumari
|July 30, 2021
|11:15 AM
|Archery
|Women’s Quarter-Final
|Subject To Qualification
|July 30, 2021
|12:15 AM
|Archery
|Women’s Semi-Final
|Subject To Qualification
|July 30, 2021
|01:00 PM
|Archery
|Women’s Bronze Medal
|Subject To Qualification
|July 30, 2021
|01:15 PM
|Archery
|Women’s Gold Medal
|Subject To Qualification
|July 30, 2021
|06:17 AM
|Athletics
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable
|July 30, 2021
|08:27 AM
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m Hurdle
|MP Jabir
|July 30, 2021
|04:42 PM
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m Relay
|Team India
|July 30, 2021
|01:15 PM
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals
|PV Sindhu
|July 30, 2021
|08:18 AM
|Boxing
|Women’s Lightweight Round Of 16
|Simranjit Kaur
|July 30, 2021
|08:48 AM
|Boxing
|Women’s Welterweight Quarter-Final
|Lovlina Borgohain
|July 30, 2021
|05:00 AM, 02:00 PM
|Equestrian
|Dressage Session 1 & 2
|Fouaad Mirza
|July 30, 2021
|04:00 AM
|Golf
|Men’s Individual Round 2
|Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane
|July 30, 2021
|08:15 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Pool A (India vs Ireland)
|Team India
|July 30, 2021
|03:00 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A (Japan vs India)
|Team India
|July 30, 2021
|08:35 AM
|Sailing
|Sailing Men’s Skiff 49er (Race 7,8,9)
|Varun Thakkar, K. C. Ganapathy
|July 30, 2021
|08:35 AM
|Sailing
|Sailing Women’s Laser Radial (Race 9, 10)
|Nethra Kumanan
|July 30, 2021
|11:05 AM
|Sailing
|Sailing Men’s Laser (Race 9, 10)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|July 30, 2021
|05:30 AM
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification
|Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat
|July 30, 2021
|10:30 AM
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m Pistol Final
|Subject To Qualification
Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020
Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and even Sony SIX SD/HD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games.
