Team India will resume their bid for another Olympic medal on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Till now, Mirabai Chanu is the solitary medal winner from the country, winning silver in weightlifting. However, India can add to their medal tally as Archer Deepika Kumari, Shooter Manu Bhaker and Boxer Lovlina Borgohain can confirm themselves of a podium finish with Shuttler PV Sindhu likely to move a step closer to a medal. So we take a look at India’s schedule for Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Railways Announces Rs 3 Crore Cash Reward for Its Athletes Winning Gold at the Event.

Day 7 beings huge optimism for India supporters as the country can add to its medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics with many athletes hoping for a podium finish. Archer Deepika Kumari and Shooter Manu Bhaker are just one win away from securing a medal. Indian athletic contingent will also begin their Olympics journey as Avinash Sable and the Mixed Relay team competes. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 Highlights.

Team India Schedule On Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7

Date Time (IST) Sport Event Athletes July 30, 2021 06:00 AM Archery Women’s 1/8 Elimination Deepika Kumari July 30, 2021 11:15 AM Archery Women’s Quarter-Final Subject To Qualification July 30, 2021 12:15 AM Archery Women’s Semi-Final Subject To Qualification July 30, 2021 01:00 PM Archery Women’s Bronze Medal Subject To Qualification July 30, 2021 01:15 PM Archery Women’s Gold Medal Subject To Qualification July 30, 2021 06:17 AM Athletics Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable July 30, 2021 08:27 AM Athletics Men’s 400m Hurdle MP Jabir July 30, 2021 04:42 PM Athletics Mixed 4x400m Relay Team India July 30, 2021 01:15 PM Badminton Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals PV Sindhu July 30, 2021 08:18 AM Boxing Women’s Lightweight Round Of 16 Simranjit Kaur July 30, 2021 08:48 AM Boxing Women’s Welterweight Quarter-Final Lovlina Borgohain July 30, 2021 05:00 AM, 02:00 PM Equestrian Dressage Session 1 & 2 Fouaad Mirza July 30, 2021 04:00 AM Golf Men’s Individual Round 2 Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane July 30, 2021 08:15 AM Hockey Women’s Pool A (India vs Ireland) Team India July 30, 2021 03:00 PM Hockey Men’s Pool A (Japan vs India) Team India July 30, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing Sailing Men’s Skiff 49er (Race 7,8,9) Varun Thakkar, K. C. Ganapathy July 30, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing Sailing Women’s Laser Radial (Race 9, 10) Nethra Kumanan July 30, 2021 11:05 AM Sailing Sailing Men’s Laser (Race 9, 10) Vishnu Saravanan July 30, 2021 05:30 AM Shooting Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat July 30, 2021 10:30 AM Shooting Women’s 25m Pistol Final Subject To Qualification

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and even Sony SIX SD/HD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games.

