Sumit Kumar beats Ricardo Brown by 4-1 and has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Sumit Kumar walks away with the second round against Ricardo Brown. Kumar had perfect jabs for the Jamaican boxer.
Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker who has been in the news for equipment malfunction is now qualified in the 25m Pistol event. She has maintained the 5th position scoring 292/300. Kudos to you girl!
Shooting:
So its 97, 97, 98 (292/300) for Manu Bhaker in Precision round of Qualification (25m Pistol).
Currently at 5th spot (out of 32 contestants). Still a long way to go.
Rapid round of Qualification will be tomorrow.
Atanu Das has defeated world number three in the final shoot-off. the Korean shot 9 and the Indian archer shot 10.
Atanu Das and Oh-Jin Hyek are going neck to neck and now we have the shoot off
Atanu Das is in action for now. He is playing against 3rd ranked Oh-Jin Hyek. We see Deepika Kumari cheering for her husband from the sidelines.
The Indian hockey team has stunned Argentina by 3-1 to qualify for the quaterfinals.
PV Sindhu has stormed into the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. SHe won the match 21-15, 21-13 to make way into the quarterfinals. Quite a cakewalk for her.
The men's hockey team, shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Mary Kom would all be in action on Thursday on Day 6 as the Indian contingent looks to maintain their hopes of walking away with more medals in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The action will start off with rowing as Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh will be in action in lightweight men's double sculls final B. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 29: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 6.
Having registered a 3-0 win over Spain, the Indian men's hockey team will look to keep the momentum going when they take on defending Olympic champions Argentina in their fourth match at Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday. India's Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will resume India's shooting challenge at the ongoing Games, when they take the field in the first precision round of qualification in the Women's 25M Pistol competition on Thursday at the Asaka Shooting range.
As a result of her progressing from the Group Stage, star shuttler PV Sindhu will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2 on Thursday and if she emerges triumphant, then she will square off in the quarterfinals. Archer Atanu Das will also be in action as he would square off against Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in the 1/32 Eliminations match in the men's individual round and the Indian would be looking to march ahead. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated: Japan Lead Medal Table, India Placed 42nd In Country-Wise Medal Standings.
Boxers Satish Kumar and Mary Kom will also be in action in their respective round of 16 matches and both of them would be looking to enter the quarterfinals and if they do so, both of them would be one more win away from assuring themselves a medal. Golf will also get underway on Thursday and two Indians -- Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane (men's individual stroke play round one) will be in action. In the last event of the day, Sajan Prakash would be seen in action in Men's 100m Butterfly -- Heat 2 event.