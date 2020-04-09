After Roger Federer, Leander Paes Comes Up With Unique Challenge For Fans Amid Lockdown (Watch Video)

Leander Paes (Photo Credits: Twitter/Leander Paes)

With no sporting event planned for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus pandemic, sports personalities are spending some quality time with their families in quarantine. While being isolation, some stars have come up with unique ways to keep them entertained as they are posting several challenges on social media for their fans to try. And the latest sportsperson to come up with a challenge is Indian tennis legend, Leander Paes. The 46-year-old put his own twist as he ditched the racquet and used a frying pan instead. Roger Federer Shares Helpful Solo Drill, Asks Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal and Others to Share Their Home Workout Videos.

Leander Paes asked his fans to take the ‘frying pan challenge’ with ‘no-look volley’ which looks like an updated version of the drill Swiss tennis star Roger Federer put out earlier in the week. ‘Here’s a challenge for you guys while we’re in lockdown! How many can you do?’ Paes captioned his post. Coco Guaff Accepts Roger Federer’s Training From Home Challenge, Teenage Tennis Sensation Takes Way too Many Tries to Get the Drill Right (Watch Video).

Watch Video

Here’s a challenge for you guys while we’re in lockdown! How many can you do? I’m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I’ll share the best few! 😁#TennisAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe #NoLookVolley #LockdownChallenge pic.twitter.com/V2rDlfEY4v — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 8, 2020

The Indian legend further asked fans to tag him in their attempts and he will share the best ones. ‘I’m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I’ll share the best few!’ he added.

Fellow Indian tennis star, Mahesh Bhupati was left awestruck with Paes' attempt as he tweeted 'Guy can volley anything'. Bhupati also responded with his own effort but used a much smaller pan than his compatriot.

@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don’t have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging 😇🎾 🍳 pic.twitter.com/xJRUzXSxXs — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 9, 2020

On Wednesday, Roger Federer shared a solo drill for his fans to try, where he continuously hit the ball against the wall without moving his feet. The 20-time Grand Slam winner also shared some of the best attempts from his fans while giving them tips on how to improve their skills.