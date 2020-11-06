Former World No 1 and French Open champion, Ana Ivanovic celebrates her 33rd birthday on November 6, 2020 (Friday). Ivanovic’s only Grand Slam title win came at 2008 Roland Garros when she beat Dinara Safina to win the French Open. The Serbian was also a runner-up at the 2007 French Open and also the 2008 Australian Open. She held the top spot in women’s ATP rankings for a total of 12 weeks and was one of the top women’s players at her peak. As Ana Ivanovic celebrates her 33rd birthday, take a look at some of her best performances.

Born in 1987, Ivanovic turned professional in 2003 and called it quits in 2016. During her 13-year career, Ivanovic won 15 WTA Tour titles and one Grand Slam title. She sprang to the limelight with the 2004 Zurich Open and was already among the top players by the time she turned 18. Take a look at some of Ana Ivanovic’s top performances.

Ana Ivanovic vs Nicole Vaidisova, Wimbledon 2007

Ivanovic lost the first set but fought back to win the match 4/6, 6/2, 7/5. At the start, she failed to pick Vaidisova’s big serve and conceded the opening set in no time. The second set started in a similar manner but Ivanovic soon found her forehand and took the second set. Vaidisova then came back and had the match in the decider at 5/3 but Ivanovic saved three match points to turn the match.

Ana Ivanovic vs Svetlana Kuznestova, Pacific Life Open 2008

Ivanovic beat Kuznetsova 6/4, 6/3 to win the prestigious tournament. Kuznetsova dominated the earlier stages but Ivanovic did well to make a comeback at 3-3 and eventually took the first set 6/4. She once again fell behind in the second set and trailed but eventually took the lead and held on it to win the match 6/4, 6/3.

Ana Ivanovic vs Dinara Safina, French Open 2008

She had lost the final at Roland Garros in the previous year. But this time Ivanovic held on and beat Dianara Safinha 6/4, 6/3 to win her maiden Grand Slam title. The Serbian started well and led 4-1 but Safinha, who had beaten Maria Sharapova in the fourth round, fought back to make it 4-4 before Ivanovic saved a break and broke Safinha to win the first set 6/4. She won the set quite comfortably to clinch the title.

