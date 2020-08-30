One of the best Tennis players to ever come out of the United States of America, Andy Roddick, celebrates his 38th birthday today (August 30, 2020). Roddick is a former world number 1 and has shared an intense rivalry with Swiss star Roger Federer over the years. The American was named among the top ten player’s in the year-end rankings for nine consecutive years (2002-10).

Born in Austin Texas, United States, Andy Roddick was known for the power and precision of his serve, which was termed by many as unreturnable. The American for a period of time held the record for the fastest serve at 155 mph (249.4 km/h). He has won the 2003 US Open, which was his first and only grand slam title win. So as Roddick turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best matches.

Andy Roddick vs Novak Djokovic, 2009 Australian Open

After falling off the form a little bit, Roddick experienced a resurgence in 2009 and this quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic match was a prime example of that. Against the defending champion, the American came back from a set down to win the following two sets before the Serbian retired from heat exhaustion.

Andy Roddick vs Roger Federer, 2008 Miami Open

Going into the quarter-finals of the Masters Series against one of his biggest rivals, Roddick had won just one of his last `16 meetings against the Swiss. But this time with the crowd of Miami behind him, he defeated Federer for the first time since 2003.

Andy Roddick vs Novak Djokovic, 2008 Dubai Tennis Championship

Roddick entered the semis after defeating world number 2 at that time, Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals. Then in the final four, the American managed to get the better of the Serbian after a gruelling 90 minutes battle on his way to the tournament title.

Andy Roddick vs Roger Federer, 2009 Wimbledon

A lack of concentration kept Roddick away from his first-ever Wimbledon title. The American overhit a backhand volley which allowed to Federer get back in the game and denied Roddick a two sets to love lead. The Swiss capitalised on this and went on to win yet another Grand Slam. But on that day, Roddick won the hearts of many tennis enthusiasts.

Andy Roddick vs Juan Carlos Ferrero, 2003 US Open

This was Roddick's first and only grand slam title at it was a special one for the American. Roddick shined in his first major final, dispatching Ferrero. This win rocketed Roddick to No. 1 spot in the rankings.

During the 2012 US Open, on his 30th birthday (August 30), Andy Roddick announced that he would retire from the game after the end of the tournament and after a fourth-round defeat at the hands of Juan Martin Del Potro, Roddick hung up his boots to focus on the work at his Foundation, which aims to provide lower-income students with high-quality afterschool and summer programs.

