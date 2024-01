Top seed Novak Djokovic has reached the last eight at the Australian Open for the 14th time, surging past Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3. By overcoming the 20th seed Frenchman, the world No.1 secured his 58th Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, equaling Roger Federer’s record. The-36-year-old extended his unbeaten record against Mannarino to 5-0 and his unbeaten record against left-handed players at Melbourne Park to 11-0 as he sealed a 32nd consecutive Australian Open win. Australian Open 2024: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Knocked Out After Third-Round Loss to Linda Noskova.

Mannarino, who is a career-high No. 19 in the ATP Rankings, was trying to reach his first major quarterfinal. But the game with which he troubles many of the world’s best players did not bother Djokovic. On Tuesday, the top seed will tackle the victor of an ongoing battle between 7th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 12th seed Taylor Fritz.

