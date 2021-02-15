Daniil Medvedev and Mackenzie Mcdonald will be taking on each other in the Australian Open 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game first. So the two will be meeting each other for the fourth time Prior to this they met thrice and the Russian tennis ace has won all the three games. The last time the two met each other was in the third round in Barcelona in 2019. The Russian tennis ace won the game 6-3 6-2. Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Survives Garbine Muguruza's Challenge in Fourth-Round, Makes It to Quarterfinals.

In the third game, Daniil won against a tough opponent Filip Krajinovic and won the match in five sets. He won the game 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 and fired 15 aces during the game with four double faults. Mackenzie had a good straight-sets win against Lloyd, He won the match 7-6(7), 6-1. 6-4. During the game, he had slammed 12 aces and he committed only 3 double faults. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie Mcdonald, Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie Mcdonald, match in Australian Open 2021 fourth-round will be played at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park on Monday (February 15). The match has a tentative start time of 07:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie Mcdonald, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie Mcdonald, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie Mcdonald, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie Mcdonald, men’s singles fourth-round match online for fans in India.

