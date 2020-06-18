Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

French Open With Fans to Begin September 27 as ATP, WTA Reveal August Restarts

Tennis AFP| Jun 18, 2020 12:57 PM IST
A+
A-
French Open With Fans to Begin September 27 as ATP, WTA Reveal August Restarts
French Open (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paris, June 18: Roland Garros chiefs said Wednesday that the delayed French Open will get underway on September 27 and with fans in attendance as the ruling bodies of world tennis revealed a new-look calendar for a sport placed on ice since mid-March due to the coronavirus.

The French Open was switched from its traditional May-June slot because of the pandemic with September 20 pencilled in as a start date. Now, the Paris main draw of the season's final Grand Slam event will begin a week later and finish on October 11. With the US Open already confirmed to start on August 31, the ATP and WTA tours announced their restart dates.

The ATP Tour will resume in Washington from August 14 while the WTA starts in Palermo, Italy, on August 3. Unlike the US Open in New York, Roland Garros will maintain its qualifying event in the week before the main draw.

"In the current, difficult climate, we are well aware that it is a privilege to be able to hold Roland Garros in its usual format," said Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT). "Especially since the qualifying tournament will help to financially support a category of professional players who have been severely affected by this unprecedented crisis.

"The responsible decision we made on March 17 to postpone the Roland Garros tournament until the autumn means that the 2020 clay season can be saved, providing the current situation continues to improve." The French tennis chief also insisted that, unlike the US Open, fans would be allowed to attend Roland Garros.

Fans Get Roland Garros OK

"It will be a number, a percentage which will be defined by mutual agreement with the public authorities," said Giudicelli. "This kind of option requires real cooperation with the public authorities. It is still premature to be able to give even an estimate today."

In 2019, there were 520,000 paying spectators at Roland Garros.

After Washington, the ATP Tour will skip the now cancelled Rogers Cup in Toronto, and head for New York for the relocated Cincinnati Masters and then the US Open.

Once the US Open is over, the tour heads to Europe for clay courts events at the Madrid Open and Italian Masters in the run-up to the French Open. "The calendar is subject to change and continued assessments will be made relating to health and safety, international travel policies, and governmental approval of sporting events," said an ATP spokesman.

"All events will be held under strict guidelines related to health and safety, social distancing, reduced or no fans on-site." The ATP said a further update the Asia swing ahead of European indoor events, culminating with the season-ending ATP Finals in London, is expected in mid-July.

"Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can," said ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi.

Unlike the ATP, the WTA set out plans to visit Asia after the conclusion of Roland Garros with the China Open in Beijing set for October 12, leading towards the WTA Finals at Shenzhen from November 9-15.

WTA tournaments will not have fans on site. "For now, the vital energy of spectators in stadiums will be greatly missed, but our broadcast and social media partners are exploring new ways to engage with our fantastic fans," said WTA chief executive Steve Simon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
ATP Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Scare COVID-19 Outbreak French Open French Open 2020 New York Roland Garros US Open WTA WTA Tours
You might also like
Supreme Court Stays Annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple in Odisha on June 23: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
News

Supreme Court Stays Annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple in Odisha on June 23: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
News

Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed
Sports

WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed
Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown
Viral

Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown
Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106
World

Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement