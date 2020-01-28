Kobe Bryant Was Always There for Me as a Mentor, Friend, Says Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Melbourne, January 28: Terming him as his mentor, an emotional Novak Djokovic said Kobe Bryant was always there whenever he needed advice and shared a personal bond with the NBA legend who died in a helicopter crash.

"I don't know what we could say. It really caught us by surprise. He was one of the great athletes of all time," Djokovic said in an ATP video after he beat Milos Raonic on Tuesday night to book a semi-final clash against Roger Federer at the Australian Open. Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Duo to Face-Off in Australian Open 2020 Semi-Final Match.

"He inspired myself and many other people around the world. I had that fortune to have personal relationship with him over the last 10 years.

"When I needed some advice, some support, he was always there for me as my mentor, my friend. It's heartbreaking to see and hear what has happened to him and his daughter," said the Serb, fighting back tears.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday night, sending shockwaves through the sporting world and beyond. He was 41. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star.