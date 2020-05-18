Leander Paes Asks Fans to Name Their Favourite Victory of Him, Former Partner Mahesh Bhupathi Comes Up With One

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi (Photo Credits: Fie Image/ Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all the major sporting events to a halt, several prominent athletes became more active on social media in order to interact with their fans. Recently, India’s legendary tennis player Leander Paes took to his official Twitter account and asked his fans to share their favourite victory of him by using the hashtag #Onelastroar. With the veteran player being a holder to numerous titles, fans filled the comment section with their favourite on-field memory of the most successful player in Davis Cup history. Even, Leander’s former partner Mahesh Bhupathi also joined the contest and named his most memorable triumph of Olympic-medal winner. Leander Paes Clubs Video of Him and Mahesh Bhupathi Playing Tennis With Frying Pan, Shares on Social Media.

“Tennis wise .. the beating you gave Jiri Novak in ‘97 on clay in Pribram!! @DavisCup,” wrote Bhupathi, who retired in 2016, while retweeting Paes’ post. During the 1997 edition of the Davis Cup, a young Leander Paes put up a clinical show against Czech Republic’s Jiri Novak and defeated him in straight sets.

View Tweet:

Paes and Bhupathi highlight the golden era of Indian tennis. The duo was a force to reckon with and a win-loss ratio of 303–103 speaks volumes of their capabilities. They also hold the record of registering 24 straight triumphs in Davis Cup, the longest doubles winning streak in the history of the tournament.

Paes is all set to bring curtains to his glorious career in 2020. In December 2019, the 46-year-old revealed that the upcoming season will be his last as a pro tennis player and he will leave no stones unturned to end his career on a high. He also thanked all his fans to showering their love and support throughout his career.