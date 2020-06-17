Leander Paes Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About Indian Tennis Great As He Turns 47

Leander Paes needs no introduction. He not only finds his name in the greatest tennis players in India but in the world as well (more so in the doubles category). Leander was born on June, 17, 1973, at Kolkata, West Bengal to Vece and Jennifer Paes. Leander’s parents were both professional sportspersons. His father was a member of Indian hockey team which won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics while Leander’s mother was a basketball player who also participated at the 1972 Summer Games. Meanwhile, as Leander turns 47, we take a look at some of the facts associated with the great tennis player. Leander Paes Asks Fans to Name Their Favourite Victory of Him, Former Partner Mahesh Bhupathi Comes Up With One.

Leander Paes holds the record of being the oldest player to win a Grand Slam.

Leander is only the second man after Rod Laver to win Wimbledon titles in three different decades.

Leander is the only tennis player to participate in seven Olympic Games. He made his first appearance in 1992 and last in 2016. The 47-year-old will feature in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus crisis, as well.

Leander has worked in a Bollywood movie Rajdhani Express. He played a lead role in the film. Leander Paes Clubs Video of Him and Mahesh Bhupathi Playing Tennis With Frying Pan, Shares on Social Media.

He has won eight Grand Slam doubles titles. Wimbledon (1999), French Open (1999, 2001, 2009), Australian Open (2012), US Open (2006, 2009, 2013).

Leander has won ten Grand Slam mixed doubles titles. Wimbledon (1999, 2003, 2010, 2015), Australian Open (2003, 2010, 2015), US Open (2008, 2015), French Open (2016).

Leander is the recipient of Arjuna Award (1990), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (1997), Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2014).

Despite age not on his side, Leander has not given up his passion yet. The veteran continues to be an inspiration for many as he was in the 90s. Leander was living in with model Rhea Pillai, and the duo was blessed with daughter Aiyana. Leander and Rhea later separated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).