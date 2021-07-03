Daniil Medvedev would take on Marin Cilic in the third round in Wimbledon on Saturday, July 3. The match would be played at Court 1 and would begin at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Medvedev had defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in his second-round match on Thursday. This win has enabled him to reach the third stage of the Wimbledon for the third time in his career. It is also his best performance on grass courts. He would next take on Marin Cilic, who went past Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) to make it to the third round. Medvedev would take confidence from the fact that he completely dominated his Spanish opponent in his second-round encounter while Cilic had to dig deep down and find a way out to win against Bonzi. In terms of head-to-head records, Medvedev is currently 1-0 up on Cilic.

The Russian would thus head into this clash as the favourite. But Cilic cannot be counted out as he is a former finalist in this competition and going past him wouldn't be easy.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev Singles Third Round Match?

Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev's third-round mixed doubles match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 3, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played on Court 14 and will not start anytime before 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev Mixed Doubles Third Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev singles round three match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev match Round 3 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).