Martina Hingis, Former Tennis Player, Donates Signed Racket and Outfit to Athletes for COVID-19 Relief Fund

File picture of Martina Hingis (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With coronavirus pandemic affecting the millions of lives worldwide, people have come together to help those in need during this difficult time. Meanwhile, over 100 athletes have donated their precious signed memorabilia to the "Athletes For COVID-19 Relief" fund, which benefits the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund. Athletes like Stephen Curry, David Ortiz, Elena Delle Donne, and Simone Biles have already made their contributions on the platform. And now former Tennis player Martin Hingis has decided to join the noble cause. Irfan and Yusuf Pathan Donate 4000 Masks to the Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The former world number one took to Twitter and announced that she will be donating her racket and outfit. "In order to give back during these tough times, I'm donating a signed racket and outfit to athletesrelief.org YOU can donate for a chance to win with all proceeds going directly to the CDP's COVID-19 Response Fund. #StrongerTogether."

Here's Martina Hingis' Post

In order to give back during these tough times, I’m donating a signed racket and outfit to https://t.co/Bn3mmvP2zU YOU can donate for a chance to win with all proceeds going directly to the CDP’s COVID-19 Response Fund. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/VIYvsIwYrk — Martina Hingis (@mhingis) March 23, 2020

As per CDP's official website of, the proceeds from COVID-19 Response Fund will be invested in the hardest hit communities. "Although specific needs will vary, by giving today, you are supporting an organisation that will efficiently and effectively identify ways to help so many. Key areas of support include assistance for quarantined individuals including basic needs, access to medical services, community education and appropriate information sharing, economic support to social service organisations and equipment needed to keep healthcare workers safe," states the website. Fans will have to spend at least $25 to get a chance to win an item. Reportedly, fans have already donated up to $1,000.