Naomi Osaka will play 23-time Grand Slam champion and seven-time Australian Open winner Serena Williams in the first semi-final of women’s singles at Australian Open 2021. Osaka, chasing her second title at Melbourne Park, will have to counter Williams’ force for a place in the final. Both players have dropped a set only once in this tournament and for both, it came in the fourth round. Fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the Naomi Osaka vs Serena Williams match should scroll down for all details. Rafael Nadal Battles His Tears While Leaving Rod Laver Arena After Australian Open 2021 Quarter-Finals Loss Against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Williams beat second seed Simona Halep in the quarter-finals having seen out the Aryna Sabalenka storm in her previous round while Osaka blew off Hsieh Su-wei straight sets without much worry. She beat last season’s Australian Open finalist and two-time Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in her fourth-round clash. Serena and Osaka have met thrice in their career and the latter leads the head-to-head records with two wins, including the contentious 2018 US Open final. Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Quarter-Final Thriller at Australian Open 2021 (See Post).

When is Naomi Osaka vs Serena Williams Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match at Australian Open 2021

Naomi Osaka vs Serena Williams match in the Australia Open Women’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The game will be held on February 18 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Naomi Osaka vs Serena Williams, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Naomi Osaka vs Serena Williams match of women’s singles semi-final on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can watch the semi-final clash live on Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels.

Naomi Osaka vs Serena Williams, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Serena Williams semi-final clash in Australian Open 2021 women’s singles match online for fans in India.

