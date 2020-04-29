Novak Djokovic Gets Haircut From Wife Jelena At Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Novak Djokovic Gets Haircut From Wife Jelena (Photo Credits: Instagram/Novak Djokovic)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and sporting competitions have been either cancelled or suspended. People have been advised to stay inside their homes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sports stars have taken this opportunity to get some well-deserved rest and spend some quality time with their family. And Novak Djokovic is now different as the tennis star received a haircut from his wife Jelena. Virat Kohli New Hairstyle: Anushka Sharma Gives Indian Cricket Team Captain Haircut at Home Amid Quarantine Lockdown (Watch Video).

With the entire world in lockdown, Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been fairly active on his social media and has been sharing his daily activities with his fans. The world no 1 recently shared a video of him getting a haircut from his wife and the Serbian looked very pleased with the final result. Cristiano Ronaldo Follows Virat Kohli, Gets Hair-Cut From Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

‘Not Bad’ the world number 1 wrote on his official Instagram account. The video was also shared by Jelena on her social media and she shared the post with a hilarious caption. ‘From caveman to my man.' She wrote on the video.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram ✂️💇🏻‍♂️🤪👏🏼👏🏼 #nottoobad repost @jelenadjokovicndf A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on Apr 28, 2020 at 7:26am PDT

Novak Djokovic has been very much active during this pandemic and trying to help the fringe-level tennis players. As president of the ATP Player Council, the Serbian suggested plans for the top players in the game to help lower-ranked players who are potentially struggling for income.

Novak Djokovic has been out of action since early March after defending his Australian Open title against Dominic Thiem in the finals. Several tournaments such as French Open and Wimbledon have been postponed while the future of August’s US Open is also looking bleak.