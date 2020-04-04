Cristiano Ronaldo Follows Virat Kohli, Gets Hair-Cut From Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to Keep Himself ‘Stylish’ Amid Lockdown (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Hair-Cut From Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

With sporting events across the globe coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been forced to sit at home and remain in self-isolation to protect themselves from contracting the COVID-19 virus. With nothing much to do, many sportspersons have taken to household activities and have also used the gym in their homes to keep themselves fit. Cristiano Ronaldo, who travelled to Portugal days before the pandemic outbreak, has kept his updated with regular posts or videos of himself. Earlier, the Juventus talisman had shared pictures of him exercising as well spending some quality time with his children. And in his most rent post, the 35-year-old footballer can be seen getting a hair-cut. Virat Kohli New Hairstyle: Anushka Sharma Gives Indian Cricket Team Captain Haircut at Home Amid Quarantine Lockdown (Watch Video).

In a video shared on Ronaldo’s Instagram profile, the Portuguese and Juventus superstar can be seen getting a hair-cut from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo, like many others, has been in self-isolation at home with his country Portugal declaring a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. But the Juventus forward, who is popular for experimenting with his hair, perhaps needed a hair-cut and who better than his girlfriend Georgina to give him one.

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Hair-Cut From Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

View this post on Instagram Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽‍♂️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #stayhomestaysafe A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 4, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

Georgina, in the video, can be seen using a trimmer to give cut Roandlo’s hair with the five-time Ballon d’Or covering himself using a towel as they sit in the porch of their house in Madeira. Ronaldo later shared the video on his Instagram and even captioned the post: “Stay home and keep stylish.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo isn’t the first sportsperson to get a hair-cut from his partner. Earlier Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was given a similar hair-cut by his wife Anushka Sharma. The couple is spending their time in quarantine in a farm-house in Delhi amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown and with Kohli’s hair growing long, Anushka decided to give him a perfect hair-cut.