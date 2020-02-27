Novak Djokovic Reacts to Maria Sharapova’s Retirement, Says ‘She Can Be Proud of Herself’

Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Maria Sharapova, a five grand slam champion bid adieu to tennis as she announced her retirement from the game on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday). The Russian superstar closed the curtains on an 18-year-long illustrious career when she publicly announced her decision to retire with an emotional column in the voyage and Vanity Fair magazine. ‘Tennis, I am saying goodbye’ wrote the 32-year-old. Since then a lot of greats have reacted to this news and among them was current Men’s World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Maria Sharapova Announces Tennis Retirement at 32, Five-Time Grand Slam Winner Bids ‘Goodbye’ to 18-Year Old Illustrious Career.

Novak Djokovic got the news of Maria Sharapova’s retirement after his win in the Dubai Tennis Championships and has paid his tributes to the tennis superstar. The Serbian started by asking everyone in the stadium to give Sharapova a big round of applause for all that she has achieved in her celebrated career. ‘She deserves it, I mean she is a great fighter,’ said Novak. Maria Sharapova Retirement: As Russian Star Bids Adieu to Tennis, Take a Look at Her Top 3 Performances.

‘As dedicated as someone can be in our sport and the will power to overcome the obstacles she has in the past five-six years with injuries and surgeries and try to fight back and to come back on the court and play at her desired level is truly inspirational’ added the Serbian tennis star.

Watch Video

Sharapova was one of the best in the game, she burst onto the scene in the 2004 Wimbledon, beating crown favourite Serena Williams. Two years later she won the US Open and followed it with an Australian Open title in 2008. Sharapova was ranked world No.1 in 2005 and has been at the pinnacle of the rankings on five different occasions.

Speaking of Novak Djokovic, the Serbian defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 16 tie of the ongoing Dubai Tennis Championships and will face Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals of the tournament.